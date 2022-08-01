Have you seen Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's fun banter yet?

New Delhi: South actor Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal share a very healthy friendship bond, which can be noticed in their recent posts.

Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram, and shared a picture which she captioned, "apparently this is my look for you at shoot today".

The `Sanju` actor replied to the story and wrote, "was asked to `stand` all green-faced."

Vicky posted another picture of the same ball and captioned it, "It was great working with you too".

To which the `Dear Comdrade` actor replied, "Someone`s done a goooooood job making me look like one virus. Thanks. I am touched with this lovu."

Vicky recently shot for an advertisement with the south celebrity. Meanwhile, the `Raazi` actor will be seen in `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar`s untitled.

Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari`s untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar`s `Sam Bahadur`, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line. `Sam Bahadur` is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Rashmika, on the other hand, will be next seen in a Pan-India film `Sita Ramam` alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on August 5, 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Apart from that, the `Kirik Party` actor will be also seen in the upcoming Bollywood flix `Mission Majnu` alongside Sidharth Malhotra, `Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and `Animal` with Ranbir Kapoor.