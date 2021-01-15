Heli Daruwala's smouldering belly-dance video on Tony Kakkar's 'Laila' song will drive you nuts - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Heli Daruwala enjoys a solid fanbase on social media. The gorgeous telly star is also a trained belly dancer. And guess what? She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where the stunning face can be seen grooving to the beats of drum solos.

Heli Daruwala wrote in the caption of her belly dance video: Here is to doing all things you love this year.. i am going to dance more to drum solos ..!! #shakeyourbodylikeabellydancer And this beautiful outfit designed by mumma @mmitaaism ..!!

Jaw-dropping, isn't it? Interestingly, her shimmering purple outfit has been designed by mommy Mita Daruwala. Also, check out her other belly dance video on Tony Kakkar's 'Laila' song crossing 100 million views on YouTube.

Heli Daruwala made her debut with the serial Love You Zindagi in 2011 and was later seen in MTV Webbed. She has been seen in several music videos as well.