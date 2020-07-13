हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hema Malini

Hema Malini quashes rumours of ill health: I am absolutely fine and healthy

Hema Malini posted a video to quash rumours of her ill health that started doing the rounds soon after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised with COVID-19 infection.

Mumbai: Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini on Sunday posted a video to quash rumours of her ill health that started doing the rounds soon after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised with COVID-19 infection.

"Radhe Radhe. I am absolutely fine and healthy. Nothing has happened to me. By your wishes and Lord Krishna's grace, I am fit. Thank you so much for your concern," Hema Malini said in the 28-second video she posted on her verified Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Earlier in the day, her daughter Esha Deol took to Twitter and clarified that Hema Malini was absolutely fine.

"My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern," Esha wrote.

