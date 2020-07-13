Hema Malini quashes rumours of ill health: I am absolutely fine and healthy

Mumbai: Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini on Sunday posted a video to quash rumours of her ill health that started doing the rounds soon after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised with COVID-19 infection.
"Radhe Radhe. I am absolutely fine and healthy. Nothing has happened to me. By your wishes and Lord Krishna's grace, I am fit. Thank you so much for your concern," Hema Malini said in the 28-second video she posted on her verified Instagram and Twitter accounts.
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 12, 2020
Earlier in the day, her daughter Esha Deol took to Twitter and clarified that Hema Malini was absolutely fine.
— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2020
"My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern," Esha wrote.