Amitabh Bachchan

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan embarrassed daughter Shweta

Here&#039;s how Amitabh Bachchan embarrassed daughter Shweta
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often expresses love for his daughter Shweta Bachchan on social media but this time she found his post "so embarrassing".

Amitabh on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which he is seen fixing baby Shweta's swimsuit.

After seeing the post, Shweta commented: "Oh my God...Pa. So embarrassing."

Along with her childhood photo, the "Pink" actor also posted a recently clicked image with Shweta in which both the father and daughter are seen sharing smiles.

Pondering over how fast time flies, Amitabh captioned the photographs: "Ek din aisi thi aur pata hi nhi chala kab aisi hogayi."

On the work front, the 76-year-old is currently shooting for Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo".

 

