Here's how much Varun Dhawan is being paid for Street Dancer 3D

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be counted amongst one of the highest-paid actors in the Bollywood as he is reportedly being paid Rs 33 crores for Street Dancer 3D.

“Varun is clearly going to be one of the highest-paid actors from the younger generation. He is being paid to the tune of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D. The call was taken keeping his satellite reach in mind. His films usually work tremendously well on TV and the makers are also reaping huge benefits of the same, a source told Hindustan Times.

“They plan to sell the satellite rights to a leading channel for an unbelievable price and the channel is okay with it because Varun promises great viewership on the small screen too,” the source continued. “The actor has got a signing amount of Rs 10-11 crore and the remaining remuneration will be given to him from the money the producers make from the satellite and digital rights, " the source added.

Varun's last outing Kalank flopped terribly at the Box Office. It also became his first flop film ever. Kalank also starred Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.