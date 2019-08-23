close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prabhas

Here's what Prabhas does a day before his film releases

"Yes, I try to sleep a lot, but I couldn't sleep well because of tension and stress. The rumour is almost right," said Prabhas. 

Here&#039;s what Prabhas does a day before his film releases

Mumbai: 'Baahubali' superstar Prabhas says he tries to sleep a lot the day before a new movie hits the screens.

The Telugu actor revealed this while promoting his forthcoming film "Saaho" on the comic show "The Kapil Sharma Show". Show host and comedian Kapil Sharma was curious to know about rumour that Prabhas prefers sleeping the day before his film's release. 

"Yes, I try to sleep a lot, but I couldn't sleep well because of tension and stress. The rumour is almost right," said Prabhas. 

Kapil then asked Prabhas' "Saaho" co-star Shraddha Kapoor if the rumour was true that she suffers from an indigestion issue the day before release. 

"Yes, this is true," Shraddha quipped. 

"Saaho", a Sujeeth directorial, is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 30.

 

Tags:
PrabhassaahoShraddha Kapoor
Next
Story

Decoded: Taylor Swift's 'Lover' lyrics are all about Joe Alwyn

Must Watch

PT15M

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 23rd August, 2019