Katrina Kaif

Here's what Vicky Kaushal will wear at his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif

Just a day left for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding festivities, and fans have already got a lot of updates about the big affair.

Here&#039;s what Vicky Kaushal will wear at his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Just a day left for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding festivities, and fans have already got a lot of updates about the big affair.

On Monday, a few photos of Vicky's outfit wrapped in a suit cover went viral. A closer look at the pictures hinted that the outfit which got delivered to the 'Masaan' actor's Mumbai residence is a golden coloured sherwani.

 

The particular outfit was wrapped in a blue bag and had "Vicky" written on it.

A day ago, outfits by Falguni Shane Peacock were seen arriving at Katrina's residence. Ace fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania will style Katrina for her wedding functions. She has already reached Jaipur.

Vicky and Katrina are speculated to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Their wedding festivities will begin from December 7.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the high-profile wedding. 

 

Tags:
Katrina KaifVicky KaushalKatrina Kaif weddingvicky kaushal weddingKatrina and Vicky weddingRajasthanJaipur
