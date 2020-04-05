Hey, Kartik Aaryan, the internet’s swooning over this shirtless pic of yours

New Delhi: Dear Kartik Aaryan, the shirtless picture you recently posted has elated the internet and how! Fans are going gaga over the post and the ROFL comment has made it even more interesting. On Saturday, Kartik took to his Instagram profile to share a throwback picture of himself enjoying a yacht ride and captioned the post as, “Udein jab jab Zulfein meri. You can Lockdown a Man, You cant Lockdown his Hair.” Soon, the comment thread was filled with heart emojis and special words for the actor. “So hot” and “Hey, handsome, you have really stolen my heart… abs are just damn” are some of the other comments posted on the photo. Another person wrote, “Uff, hotness.”

Take a look at the swoon-worthy picture here.

Kartik Aayan is one of the most sought-after actors of the industry, having worked in hit films such as the ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama’ series, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Pati Patni or Woh’ among others.

As of now, amid the coronavirus lockdown, he is constantly spreading awareness about the deadly disease and urging people to practice social distancing and stay indoors. He has also donated Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to fight against coronavirus.

Kartik was last seen in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and his upcoming films are ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ and ‘Dostanaa 2’.