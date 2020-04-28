Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine as she wishes everyone Ramadan Mubarak, see pics

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan always shares an interesting set of photos on her timeline and recently, she took to social media to wish everyone a very Happy Ramadan with a lovely post. Hina looks ravishing in a yellow sharara and shines brighter than the Mumbai sun. Her happy faces in the photos will definitely brighten your day.

“Stay Golden. Ramadan Kareem,” she captioned her post. Check out her beautiful pictures below:

Hina is spending the quarantine break by spending time with family, doing household chores and she’s also working out at home. Hina is a fitness freak and never misses out on her workout schedules.

Here’s a glimpse:

Hina is a renowned TV star, having worked in the industry for over a decade. Her first show, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', gave her utmost recognition. She starred as Akshara for nine years before quitting it for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', after which she appeared in 'Bigg Boss'. For a brief period, she starred in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' also. She recently made her Bollywood debut with ‘Hacked’ and also stepped into the digital platform with 'Damaged 2'. Her short film titled 'Smart Phone' released some days ago.