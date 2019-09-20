Hina Khan shows off her bold and beautiful side in latest pictures!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan is ready to embark on her filmy journey with a bunch of movies in her kitty. She is also a famous celebrity on social media with 6 million followers on Instagram.

Hina in her recent post shared a series of breathtaking pictures where she can be seen dressed in a gorgeous satin outfit. Her caption reads: “Throw me to the wolves and I will come back leading the pack #Mood.”

The actress has always been appreciated for her style sense. Her impressive fashion sense has helped her earn the tag of a diva amongst small-screen actresses.

This year has been exciting for Hina so far. She made a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled.

The telly star's debut film 'Lines' is based at the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley will be seen playing a character named Nazia.

Also, recently she shared the first look of her international project titled 'The Country Of Blind' where she is playing a character named Gosha.