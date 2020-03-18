Hina Khan shows off her hourglass figure in these sunshine Insta pics!

New Delhi: Popular television cum Bollywood actress, Hina Khan is an avid social media user. She makes sure to regularly update her Instagram account, keeping her fanbase in a happy space.

Recently, Hina posted a few clicks wearing a yellow bodycon shift dress, looking like an eternal sunshine. A fitness enthusiast, she flaunted her hourglass figure, giving out major workout inspo to her fans. Check it out here:

Hina made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled. She also bagged an international project named 'The Country Of Blind'. The telly fashion icon will be seen playing a character named Gosha in 'The Country Of Blind'.

Hina also featured in a music video with 'Bigg Boss 11' buddy Priyank Sharma. The song by Arijit Singh is titled 'Raanjhana'.

Next, Hina Khan will be seen in a web film titled 'Unlocked: The Haunted App' by ZEE5. The horror flick also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal. It will release on March 13 on ZEE5.