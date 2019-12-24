Hina Khan turns a water baby in Maldives, shares breathtaking vacay pics

New Delhi: Television's popular face Hina Khan is gearing up for her big Bollywood plunge soon but before that the telly diva decided to take a break and dive into some fresh waters of the very picturesque Maldives.

Hina, who is currently enjoying her time at the island country with beau Rocky Jaiswal decided to share her photo album on Instagram with fans. You will be stunned by her gorgeous pictures. Check it out here:

Hina has had a terrific 2019 so far. From making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled to bagging an international project named 'The Country Of Blind', she got it all.

The telly fashion icon will be seen playing a character named Gosha in 'The Country Of Blind'.

Also, Hina is these days busy shooting for filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's thriller movie 'Hacked' which will mark her debut in Bollywood. 'Hacked' will hit the screens on January 31, 2020. It features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina recently also featured in a music video with 'Bigg Boss 11' buddy Priyank Sharma. The song by Arijit Singh is titled 'Raanjhana'.