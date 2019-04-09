Hina Khan ups her style game in recent pics—Check inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina is quite popular on social media platforms.

New Delhi: The Komolika of small screens, Hina Khan is hailed as the fashion icon of the TV industry. While she was a contestant on popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 11', Hina got a lot of compliments for her awesome style sense. Well, the girl has got some taste and knows how to flaunt it too.

Her recent bunch of pictures on social media yet again prove that she likes to experiment with her looks and can pull off any outfit with elan. Check out her photos: “#StayChic #AboutLastNight for Box Cricket League season 4. Watch out for this season, it’s full of entertainment, fun and amazing matches. @ektaravikapoor. Outfit @mirpurimaheka”

She is wearing an outfit by Maheka Mirpuri who is a celebrity fashion designer. The designer too shared the picture on her social media account. It happens to be from her yet-to-release cruise collection.

Hina is quite popular on social media platforms. She enjoys a massive 4.8 million followers list on Instagram and regularly shares her posts to keep the fan army going.

On the work front, Hina has been making waves with her impressive portrayal of Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. But soon she will be bidding an adieu the Balaji Productions' daily soap to enter the world of movies.

She is in talks with Vikram Bhatt and reportedly be seen in a female-centric movie helmed by the filmmaker.

 

