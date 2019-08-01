Hina Khan's work out pictures will give you major gym goals—Photos

New Delhi: The very talented TV personality Hina Khan is back with her gym pictures. The actress enjoys a solid 5.7 million follower fan base on Instagram and makes sure to share her inspirational posts with fans.

She recently posted a series of pictures where she can be seen pumping up the iron and motivating others to stay fit. Her caption read: “It comes down to one simple thing, How bad do you want it.. And for me it’s magic.. Suck it up guys, one day you won’t have to suck it in #WorkOutWithHina #GymGoals #GymFashion #GymSwagger #IamAFitGirl.”

Hina is high on the fashion sense as well and has been appreciated for her style diva image quite often. She wore a monochrome outfit for her gym look and looked stuning as usual.

This year has been exciting for Hina so far. She made a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled.

The telly star's debut film 'Lines' is based at the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley will be seen playing a character named Nazia.

Hina made waves with her impressive portrayal of the iconic TV character Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. But she bid adieu to the Balaji Productions's daily soap to enter the world of movies.

Atta girl, we say!