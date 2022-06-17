NewsLifestylePeople
HIT teaser: Watch Rajkummar Rao in an intense cop avatar!

HIT: The First Case teaser: Much-awaited teaser of a suspense-thriller starring RajKummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra was unveiled today. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

New Delhi: The highly-anticipated teaser of HIT: The First Case dropped today and looks extremely enthralling. It will keep the viewers hooked to their seats as the drama unfolds. Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing the role of Vikram - a police officer, who is divided between his dedication to the job and dealing with his past trauma. For the first time in his career, Rajkummar is essaying an extremely intense cop- role. 

The teaser revolves around RajKummar Rao trying to solve the mystery of a missing lady, fighting with his inner demons. The motion poster wooed the audience when it came out, and they can’t wait to see what the trailer and finally the movie holds for them.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. 

The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on July 15, 2022.

