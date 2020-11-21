हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rakul Preet Singh

Hold your breath as Rakul Preet Singh chilling in a green monokini at Maldives is raising the heat!

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as a co-pilot in 'Mayday' which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. 

Hold your breath as Rakul Preet Singh chilling in a green monokini at Maldives is raising the heat!

New Delhi: The picturesque Maldives seems to be a celeb-favourite spot for beachy vacays. From Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Elli AvrRam to Rakul Preet Singh - all the lovely ladies are having a ball of a time in separate vacations respectively. 

Rakul Preet Singh posted a few jaw-dropping pictures recently and we are smitten! Wearing a green monokini, Rakul is seen chilling by the deep waters. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as a co-pilot in 'Mayday' which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. 

The film is produced and directed by Ajay Devgn and will go on the floors in December. The shoot will begin in Hyderabad this year. 

The news of Rakul joining the team of 'Mayday' trended all day long on Twitter, with fans loving it already!

 

Tags:
Rakul Preet Singhrakul preet singh picsrakul preet singh photosMaldivesmonokini
Next
Story

First glimpse of Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha leaves fans saying 'so cute'!
  • 90,50,597Confirmed
  • 1,32,726Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M29S

Hindutva supports political powers to a particular community: Asaduddin Owaisi