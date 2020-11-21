Hold your breath as Rakul Preet Singh chilling in a green monokini at Maldives is raising the heat!

New Delhi: The picturesque Maldives seems to be a celeb-favourite spot for beachy vacays. From Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Elli AvrRam to Rakul Preet Singh - all the lovely ladies are having a ball of a time in separate vacations respectively.

Rakul Preet Singh posted a few jaw-dropping pictures recently and we are smitten! Wearing a green monokini, Rakul is seen chilling by the deep waters. Take a look here:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as a co-pilot in 'Mayday' which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

The film is produced and directed by Ajay Devgn and will go on the floors in December. The shoot will begin in Hyderabad this year.

The news of Rakul joining the team of 'Mayday' trended all day long on Twitter, with fans loving it already!