Hot Scoop: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are next in line? 'Adipurush' Co-Stars to Get Engaged Soon, Deets Inside

Earlier, Kriti posted an Instagram story to dispel rumours spreading on social media that she was dating Prabhas. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
New Delhi: 'Adipurush' co-stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are reportedly dating and the buzz has made fans go nuts. Now, one of the film critics, Umair Sandhu has confirmed their engagement in the Maldives next week and this has taken over the internet.

Earlier, Kriti posted an Instagram story to dispel rumours spreading on social media that she was dating Prabhas. Currently, a new update regarding the engagement of the actors has surfaced on the internet and created a lot of buzz.

Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter page and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon and #Prabhas is getting engaged in Maldives next week!! So happy for them!"

Earlier, during the promotions of 'Bhediya,' Varun Dhawan hinted about Kriti's relationship with Prabhas in the finale of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.'

The actor had said, "Kriti's name is missing since it is in someone's heart. That dude is not in Mumbai right now since he is filming with Deepika." For the unversed, Prabhas was shooting for 'Project-K' with Deepika Padukone at that time.

This revelation sparked outrage on social media, with many quickly assuming the actor's identity was Prabhas.

