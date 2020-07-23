How a well-wisher of Amitabh Bachchan and his family is praying for their recovery from coronavirus

New Delhi: The entire nation is praying for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family who are currently admitted to hospital due to coronavirus. Fans of the Bachchans also hosted puja and hawan for the stars at various cities in India and in Mumbai, a spiritual leader is praying for their recovery in a different way.

Spiritual guru and Ayurveda expert Prakash Indian Tata is performing spiritual healing prayers for Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya. He is praying for their next reports to be negative.

Prakash Indian Tata has a long association with the Bachchans. He says that he prays for Amitabh Bachchan whenever the megastar's health deteriorates.

The spiritual guru has earlier treated Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya and other Bollywood celebs through spiritual healing.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Big B and Abhishek were tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 and were immediately taken to the hospital. Aishwarya and Aaradhya's report came on July 12. The mother-daughter duo was advised to home quarantine themselves. However, last week Aishwarya developed mild symptoms and was shifted to Nanavati Hospital along with Aaradhya.