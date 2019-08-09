How adorable is this pic of Priyanka Chopra with mother-in-law Denise Jonas?

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is having the time of her husband Nick Jonas' family as the Jonas Brothers - Kevin, Nick and Joe - kickstarted their Happiness Begins Tour in Miami earlier this week.

On Friday, Priyanka's father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr shared an adorable photo of the actress hugging her mother-in-law Denise and captioned the post as, "Sometimes, you just need to stop and take in the moment. #happinessbegins."

The post is a collage, which also has a photo of the Jonas Brothers' performance, a picture of Denise and Kevin. Take a look:

As the Jonas Brothers performed to a houseful event, their wives and family made sure they stood by their sides. The Jonas', along with Priyanka's mother Madhu and brother Siddharth, cheered for Kevin, Nick and Joe in Miami.

Glimpses from backstage were shared by Priyanka. She appears to be having a lot of fun with sister-in-laws Danielle (Kevin's wife) and Sophie Turner (Joe's wife). The trio fondly call themselves the J-Sisters.

And, ICYMI, here are pictures from the concert.

The Jonas Brothers will now perform in Orlando.