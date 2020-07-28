How Ankita Lokhande reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's emotional post remembering him

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who earlier dated late star Sushant Singh Rajput, dropped a heart emoji to his sister Shweta Singh Kirti's emotional post remembering him. On Monday, Shweta wrote a long post to share fond childhood memories of Sushant, the story behind his birth and her chat with the actor just four days before his death.

Along with the posts, Shweta also attached a couple of photos of Sushant and a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat and added hashtags like "#BhaikikahaniBehankizabani #Downthememorylane #LuvuBhai".

Soon after Shweta shared Sushant's memories on Instagram, Ankita took to the comment section to post a heart and hugging face emoji.

Read what Shweta posted:

Sushant and Ankita first met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' in 2009. The TV show made both of them overnight stars. Sushant had left 'Pavitra Rishta' a couple of years later to make a career in Bollywood, but they remained in a relationship until 2016.

After Sushant's death on June 14, Ankita had also come to meet his family in Mumbai. A month later, she remembered the actor by lighting a diya.