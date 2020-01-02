हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
How Urvashi Rautela reacted to rumoured ex Hardik Pandya's engagement to Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic via a social media post. It was earlier reported that Urvashi and Hardik were dating each other.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

Mumbai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic. Since Wednesday, a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple on social media, but it's actress Urvashi Rautela's comment which grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

"Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love," Urvashi commented on Hardik's post.

It was earlier reported that Urvashi and Hardik were dating each other.

Hardik announced his engagement to Natasa via a social media post.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," he wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan.  01.01.2020  #engaged

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Natasa too posted a couple of pictures and videos, making her relationship with Hardik official.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Forever yes  @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

TV actor Aly Gony, who dated Natasa in the past, too reacted on her engagement news in a positive way.

He posted a few heart emojis on Natasa's post.

Aly and Natasa recently participated in 'Nach Baliye'.

