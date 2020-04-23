Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan trend again, this time for his parents’ anniversary-special post

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have been trending on and off since the duo moved in together amid the lockdown. The decision was taken by them mutually for the benefit of their sons as due to the lockdown, they would have not been able to meet both their parents together. Sussanne is now living with Hrithik and co-parenting sons Hrehaan and Hredhan and in between, the ex-couple celebrated Hrehaan's birthday and recently, made Hrithik’s parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan’s 49th wedding anniversary special together.
Thank God for technology. Hrithik, Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hredhaan made sure they were present (virtually) to wish Rakesh and Pinkie on their special day and so were the rest of the family members. Hrithik also played a tune on the piano and dedicated it to his parents while Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hredhaan sang in the background.
“The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors. Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you! 22nd April 2020. #familyspirit #bethereforeachother,” Hrithik wrote while wishing them.
Here’s a glimpse.
At the time when the lockdown was announced a month ago, Hrithik had taken to social media to reveal that Sussanne had ‘graciously volunteered’ to temporarily move in with him in order to co-parent Hrehaan and Hredhaan.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart . . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial relationship. They are always together when it comes to their sons and families. Both of them have been spotted with each other on lunch, dinner dates and family holidays.