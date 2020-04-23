Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan trend again, this time for his parents’ anniversary-special post

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have been trending on and off since the duo moved in together amid the lockdown. The decision was taken by them mutually for the benefit of their sons as due to the lockdown, they would have not been able to meet both their parents together. Sussanne is now living with Hrithik and co-parenting sons Hrehaan and Hredhan and in between, the ex-couple celebrated Hrehaan's birthday and recently, made Hrithik’s parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan’s 49th wedding anniversary special together.

Thank God for technology. Hrithik, Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hredhaan made sure they were present (virtually) to wish Rakesh and Pinkie on their special day and so were the rest of the family members. Hrithik also played a tune on the piano and dedicated it to his parents while Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hredhaan sang in the background.

“The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors. Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you! 22nd April 2020. #familyspirit #bethereforeachother,” Hrithik wrote while wishing them.

Here’s a glimpse.

At the time when the lockdown was announced a month ago, Hrithik had taken to social media to reveal that Sussanne had ‘graciously volunteered’ to temporarily move in with him in order to co-parent Hrehaan and Hredhaan.

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial relationship. They are always together when it comes to their sons and families. Both of them have been spotted with each other on lunch, dinner dates and family holidays.