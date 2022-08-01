Hrithik Roshan cheers for rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her concert!

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram and posted stories promoting his girlfriend Saba Azad's forthcoming performance in Hyderabad over the weekend. Despite the fact that they haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship, they have frequently been seen walking hand in hand, and through these posts, Hrithik reminded everyone that he isn't afraid to shower affection on his lady love in public.

The actress-singer, who is in the band Madboy Mink with partner Imaad Shah, son of Naseeruddin Shah, was in Hyderabad for her concert.

"Kill it guys! Are you ready, Hyderabad?" Hrithik captioned the post.

It has long been rumoured that Saba and Hrithik are together. They were seen going hand in hand after leaving a restaurant, which sparked rumours that the two were dating. They also appeared together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, almost making their romance official.

The couple had just returned from a romantic getaway in Paris. On Instagram, the pair have even posted images and videos from their trip. The couple recently travelled to London's Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club to see a jazz performance. Hrithik and Saba vacationed with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni prior to their trip.

The former couple has always insisted that their divorce was a mutual decision that was reached amicably and that they still remain great friends. He shares two children with his former wife, Hrehaan, who was born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. After their amicable split, the ex-couple seem to have moved on with their lives.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan recently finished filming for his next movie, Vikram Vedha, which is a remake of the superhit Tamil film of the same name. Meanwhile, Saba Azad is preoccupied with the filming of her film titled "Minimum," a drama that is being helmed by director Rumana Molla.