close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan gives thumbs up to Deepika Padukone's 'sleep matters' post

On the Bollywood front, Hrithik currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film "Super 30".

Hrithik Roshan gives thumbs up to Deepika Padukone&#039;s &#039;sleep matters&#039; post
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone rooted for the importance of sleep with a quirky social media post, which got a thumbs up from actors Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Deepika posted an image of a chalkboard on Instagram which had "Why is sleeping considered lazy but going to bed isn't? I am starting a #AllSleepMattersMovement," written on it. 

She captioned it: "Word."

Hrithik found the caption funny and wrote: "Haha. Fantastic" and added a thumbs up emoji, while Abhishek replied with a thumbs up and a biceps emoji.

On the Bollywood front, Hrithik currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film "Super 30".

While Deepika is currently working on her next film "Chhapaak", based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

 

Tags:
Hrithik Roshanhrithik roshan newsDeepika Padukone
Next
Story

Trolls dub Mouni Roy 'plastic', compare her to Rakhi Sawant

Must Watch

PT5M31S

5W1H: Modi Govt to conduct mega Economic Survey, to include 7 crore small stall owners