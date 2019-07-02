close

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan-Mrunal Thakur promote 'Super 30'—See pics

Hrithik Roshan-Mrunal Thakur promote &#039;Super 30&#039;—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie 'Super 30'. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar. The lead actor has started with the promotions in full swing.

Hrithik has been paired opposite television actress turned movie star Mrunal Thakur, who is making her big screen debut with 'Super 30'. The lead actors were recently clicked at Novotel, Juhu, promoting their movie.

Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Super 30' is directed by Vikas Bahl and is set to release on July 12, 2019.

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.

This is the first time when Hrithik will be seen playing a teacher on-screen.

 

 

