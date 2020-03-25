Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan moves in temporarily with him to co-parent sons during coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to reveal that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has ‘graciously volunteered’ to temporarily move in with him in order to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hredhaan. Sharing a wonderful photo of Sussanne sitting in the living room, Hrithik wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.”

He also thanked Sussanne for her support. “Thank you, Sussanne, for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” Hrithik added.

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial relationship. They are always together when it comes to their sons and families. Both of them have been spotted with each other on lunch, dinner dates and family holidays.

In his post, the 46-year-old actor also wrote about how “unimaginable it is for him as a parent to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdown.”

Take a look at his post here:

Sweet, na?

India is under complete lockdown till April 14 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in ‘War’. He hasn’t announced his next film yet.