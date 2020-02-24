Hrithik Roshan stands up for student bullied over stutter

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On the acting front, Hrithik was last seen on screen in "War". 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan came in support of an individual who was asked to not to give a presentation in class due to stuttering issue. The Bollywood star said that stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming big.

A social media user wrote: "My cousin who has a stuttering issue, was giving a presentation in his class when the HOD/lecturer told him *if u cannot speak properly maybe u shouldnt study* in front of the entire class. He hasn't come out of his room since this incident."

The user added that "He now refuses to go back to his university and face anyone in the classroom or study, his confidence is shattered."

Hrithik, who himself had a speech disorder known as stammering and overcame his problem through speech therapy classes, took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote: "Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant.

"Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG! Tell him it's NOT his fault and it's NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys."

On the acting front, Hrithik was last seen on screen in "War". The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

 

 

