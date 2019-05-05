Hrithik was superstar in my eyes when we met: Sussanne Khan

Mumbai: Sussanne Khan says her former husband Hrithik Roshan, who continues to be her friend and support system despite their separation, was a superstar in her eyes when they met even though he was not one at that point.

Sussanne, the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, opened up about it to Neha Dhupia on "BFFs with Vogue Season 3", which airs on Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD, read a statement.

Neha asked Sussanne that even after belonging to an influential Bollywood family and growing up around movies, why she didn`t pursue a career in Bollywood.

Sussanne, an interior designer, said: "Since I was 5, I was bitten by the bug of designing. It was all around me in my home. I used to have architectural digest magazines. My mum used to be an interior designer in those days. I was 5 years old when I used to go with her on sites and I fell in love with the world of colour and design. I was obsessed with that world. I wanted to be a part of that world.

"Acting is equally a tough job but it didn`t attract me. I can`t do something if it doesn`t attract me 100 per cent. I am all in or nothing. There was no question of not going in designing. That`s when I explored, studied, went to Los Angeles and came back when I met a superstar boy who was not a superstar at that time, but was one in my eyes when I met him.

"But before this I didn`t realize I didn`t have any interest in the film world. But destiny gets me back that way. I love the films and the industry, but I am so happy being where I am in my profession."

Hrithik and Sussanne had a fairytale love story. They have two sons together, but decided to go their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.

While talking about her experience as a single mother now, Sussanne said: "There`s this energy I get from these two kids. It`s like my vitamin, it keeps me going, keeps me motivated, and makes me work harder. It`s an example for them to see both their parents working so hard.

"Being a single mom it`s important to be on top of things and show them the balance of work and being at home. I have a support system in Hrithik. It's not a marriage but we are friends.

"That zone is so sacred to me. Doesn`t make me feel sad or lonely."