Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi promotes alcohol brand, gets trolled

The ‘Leila’ actress posted a picture of her promoting a liquor brand.

Huma Qureshi promotes alcohol brand, gets trolled
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/iamhumaq

New Delhi: Huma Qureshi’s recent post has led to her getting trolled online. The ‘Leila’ actress posted a picture of her promoting a liquor brand.

Taking to Instagram, Huma wrote, “When Mumbai’s winter afternoons still feel like summer you fix yourself a refreshing Johnnie Lemon Hiighball. Here’s how I got this lovely drink going....Filled a highball glass way lots of ice. Pour 50 ml of Johnnie Walker. Top it with 120 ml Lemonade. Finally, dropped in a lemon wedge and voila!” In the picture, Huma can be seen posing with a drink in her hand.

This is what Huma posted.

 

Soon, the actress’ Instagram comment section was filled with trolls criticizing her for advertising alcohol. Have a look at some of the comments.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress has not responded to these trolls yet.

On the workfront, Huma has Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ and Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ in the pipeline.

