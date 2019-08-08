Huma Qureshi urges people to stop irresponsible comments on Kashmir

Mumbai: While social media users are speculating about the situation in Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 earlier this week, actress Huma Qureshi has requested all to be sensitive and refrain from making irresponsible commentary at this hour.

The "Jolly LLB 2" actress, who has her family residing in the valley, tweeted: "Everyone with opinions on Kashmir. I humbly say this -- you have no idea of the life, bloodshed and loss of Kashmiris (Pandits and Muslims). Please refrain from irresponsible commentary. There are people - women, children, old and sick people. Put yourself in their shoes at this very moment and be sensitive."

In an earlier tweet, she had requested everyone to be kind and empathetic.

Not just Huma, other Bollywood actors have also taken up the cause and are spreading the word so that people refrain from making unnecessary comments, which might lead to dire consequences at a time when the situation is delicate.

Actor Sanjay Suri has Tweeted: "An appeal to all. Many many have lost their lives & suffered. I request one and all to show love, care, grace, respect, dignity to one and all. Frivolous messages and talks will not help! #JammuKashmir."

On the work front, the 33-year-old actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Huma has already started shooting for Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" in the US. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix.