Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2831551https://zeenews.india.com/people/i-am-law-abiding-citizen-allu-arjuns-first-reaction-after-walking-out-of-jail-2831551.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ALLU ARJUN ARREST

'I Am Law-Abiding Citizen': Allu Arjun's First Reaction After Walking Out Of Jail

Actor Allu Arjun says, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened..."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'I Am Law-Abiding Citizen': Allu Arjun's First Reaction After Walking Out Of Jail (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad, Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun says, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened..."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK