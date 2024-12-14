'I Am Law-Abiding Citizen': Allu Arjun's First Reaction After Walking Out Of Jail
Actor Allu Arjun says, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened..."
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun says, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the… https://t.co/wQaQsdicpu pic.twitter.com/nNE1xQTyo5— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024
