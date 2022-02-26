हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Angelina Jolie

I am praying for people: Angelina Jolie reacts to Ukraine crisis

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has recently shared a message of prayer for the people who are the victims of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

I am praying for people: Angelina Jolie reacts to Ukraine crisis
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has recently shared a message of prayer for the people who are the victims of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Jolie took to her Instagram handle to share a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in her capacity as a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

 

"Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine," Jolie said in the statement adding, "My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region."

"We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated," she noted.

The link she shared led to a statement from the UNHCR that reads, "We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine."

"The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating. There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart,' the statement continued. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the suspension of advancement of its military forces in Ukraine on Friday (local time) but the operation was resumed Saturday afternoon after the Ukrainian leadership refused to talk, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

 

Earlier, Zelenskyy suggested to Putin that they sit down at the negotiation table amid escalating tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Notably, in the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation after the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Angelina JoliereactsUkraine crisisHollywood superstarRussia-Ukraine crisisUNHCR
Next
Story

Oh so HOT! Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan steps out for date night with BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor: PICS

Must Watch

PT8M47S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Fierce fighting in Russia and Ukraine, Russia is wreaking havoc on residential areas