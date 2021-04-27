हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actor Anupam Kher

I approach every new project with a clean slate: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shares his success mantra and believes that in order to learn something new, one should be open to challenges.  

I approach every new project with a clean slate: Anupam Kher
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher says he makes sure to approach every new project with a clean slate. With his experience, he adds, it is easy to feel like he knows it all, but he makes sure to always learn as much as he can.

"In my situation, it is easier for me to be competent and go like, 'I have done so much work, tell me what are the lines?' But I won't be brilliant. If you have to be brilliant, you have to approach a new role with a complete new approach every time. You need to behave as if you don't know anything. I clean my screen every time. I make my job difficult," he says.

The actor, who also runs an acting school, adds that his students have taught him so much.

"Competence is the biggest enemy of brilliance. I am excited about life. I don't go to my classroom and say, 'listen I am this thespian who will teach you'. My acting school benefits me the most. I get to know so much from the students like how to approach a scene. They might not be as good at performing it but their ideas are so good," he says.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actor Anupam KherAnupam Kher filmsAnupam Kher acting school
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap contribute to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund

Must Watch

PT6M4S

Maharashtra will decide on free vaccination tomorrow