I slept on the wheel: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla recalls his 'scary' experience

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla recently opened up about the time he fell asleep at the wheel and deemed it as one of the scariest experiences of his life in an interview with an entertainment portal.

Abhinav told Zoom Digital about the time he was driving across states and fell asleep on the wheel. He also advised fans to park the car and sleep if they feel sleepy while driving.

He said, "I was driving from Punjab to Mumbai and I was somewhere in Rajasthan, I had crossed Jaipur and people had told me that a lot of times the drivers, they tend to sleep on the wheel and I actually slept on the wheel."

"Nothing is more important than your life and somebody's life. So, if you feel sleepy while on the wheel, just park the car," he advised fans.

"That scary thing still flashes in front of me," he explained referring to his car moving sideways and then having the scary realization he fell asleep while driving. "The car was right in the middle of the road," he exclaims, concluding his narration of the incident.

Abhinav Shukla is married to ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik and they were one of the most loved couples of the Bigg Boss house. Although the duo had their ups and downs, both were each other's pillars of strength in the show.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla opened up about their marital troubles in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Rubina had revealed the couple was heading for a divorce before they participated in 'Bigg Boss'. However, participating in the show together made their bond grow stronger.