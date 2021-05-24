हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik ditches 'big brands' for Shimla's 'jungle jewels' - See pics

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been quarantining at her hometown in Shimla since the beginning of this month.

Rubina Dilaik ditches &#039;big brands&#039; for Shimla&#039;s &#039;jungle jewels&#039; - See pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Rubina Dilaik

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently in Shimla, shared pictures of her beautiful, naturally-made 'jungle jewels' with her fans on Instagram this Monday (May 24). 

In the pictures, Rubina is seen holding rose-shaped pine cones that could be worn as earrings or brooches and posing with them amid the lush forests of Shimla. The actress is seen wearing a baby pink T-shirt with similar coloured headphones hung around her neck.

The pink aesthetic and beautiful pine cones seemed to tower above any expensive jewellery in-store as Rubina reiterated in her caption. 

Check out her new 'jungle jewels'

 

Rubina has been quarantining at her hometown in Shimla since the beginning of this month. Earlier, Rubina had taken to her YouTube channel to share her journey after testing positive for the deadly Coronavirus. 

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in the music video 'Marjaneya' along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The song for the video was sung by Neha Kakkar. According to reports, she is back on her hit television show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. However, at the moment, she is Shimla recovering from COVID-19.

Tags:
Rubina DilaikRubina Dilaik Instagramrubina dilaik picsRubina Dilaik in ShimlaRubina Dilaik COVID-19
