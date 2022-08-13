NewsLifestylePeople
VARUN DHAWAN

'I was like a boy in a candy shop', says Varun Dhawan on meeting the Indian cricket team, shares PICS!

Varun Dhawan who has been basking on the success of his latest release 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' recently got the chance to meet up with the indian cricket team players.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Varun Dhawan met with the players of Indian cricket team
  • He posted multiple pictures with them
  • He was last seen in movie 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Trending Photos

'I was like a boy in a candy shop', says Varun Dhawan on meeting the Indian cricket team, shares PICS!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has had a great year so far, with Jug Jug Jeeyo becoming one of the bigger hits, and people have very much appreciated his role in the comedy drama, which also starred actors such as Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Amidst this, the actor was recently at Mumbai airport, where he got the opportunity to meet and interact with the stars of the Indian cricket team, which he thoroughly enjoyed and especially so with batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who quizzed him on a couple of riddles.

The actor, for whom this was a great moment, took to his social media account to share the pictures with the players and wrote, "At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue about their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan2 asked me a couple of riddles".

Here are some of the pics that he shared:

On the work front, the actor has a number of films in the works, including 'Bhediya,' directed by Amar Kaushik of 'Stree.' Along with that, he also has Nitesh Tiwari's films 'Bawaal' and 'Ekkis', which is a biopic based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal and is being helmed by 'Badlapur' director Sriram Raghavan.

