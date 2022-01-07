I was tortured for my surgery for 3 years: Koena Mitra talks about groupism in Bollywood

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and O Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra turned a year older on Friday (January 7) and on this day, spoke about her plastic surgery and how it was used against her for years.

The actress revealed that since she was very open about her surgery, she got a lot of backlash for it, be it from the press or fans. In an interview with a news portal, she said that she felt tortured after talking about her surgery and many stars from the industry had distanced themselves from her.

Talking about the ordeal, Koena told Aaj Tak, "When I came here, I did not know that one must not speak about one's surgery. Someone asked me, and I talked about my surgery. Soon after that, it felt like the entire world came after me. I was tortured for my surgery for three long years. Constantly, the media ran negative news items about me. Many people from the industry also distanced themselves from me at the time and it also affected my work. I feel like laughing because people would advise me to stay strong, but not support me in front of the media."

Koena also agreed that nepotism and groupism are rampant in the film industry.

She said, "I agree that nepotism and groupism exist in the film industry. I have faced all kinds of behaviour. There was a time when I got a big break, despite being an outsider. On the other hand, when I need them the most, no one from the industry stood up for me. I will always have this complaint against the industry that they did not speak for me openly."

For the unversed, Koena Mitra won millions of hearts when she featured in the song 'O Saki Saki' by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan.

She has starred in several films such as Ram Gopal Varma's 'Road', 'Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Heyy Babyy'.