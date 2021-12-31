Ram Gopal Varma takes sly dig at Salman Khan over snake bite incident with 2002 hit-and-run case

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently was bitten by a snake on the night of December 25 at his Panvel farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. He was hospitalised for a few hours and was discharged soon after. Soon after, he came to address the mediapersons who had assembled outside his farmhouse and told them that he is fine.

Now, a few days after the incident, Ram Gopal Varma took a dig at Salman Khan by sharing a cartoon of a green-coloured snake, standing in a dock. The picture shows the snake, as an accused, as he faces a trial, in a clear reference to Salman Khan snake bite incident.

The poster reads this is the same snake that has bitten Salman Khan. "It wasn’t me,…it was my driver," the cartoon depicted the snake as saying.

Well, the poster reminded netizens of the 2002 hit-and-run case involving Salman Khan. The incident took place on the night of September 28 when Salman's white Land Cruiser crashed into the pavement near the American Express Bakery at Hill Road in Bandra, Mumbai killing one person and injuring four others. His blood samples were taken which showed he drank more than the permissible limit. Subsequently, he was arrested but was granted bail soon after. He was charged with various provisions under IPC, Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949.

Later in December 2015, Salman had clarified in the Bombay High court that his driver Ashok Singh was at the wheel. The HC acquitted him and overturned the trial court order.

