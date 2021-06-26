'Reputation of the song was intact': 'Saki' girl Koena Mitra on Nora Fatehi's version of cult song 'O Saki Saki'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Koena Mitra won millions of hearts when she featured in the song 'O Saki Saki' by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. Then in 2019, the song was recreated for the film 'Batla House' and featured the talented dancer Nora Fatehi in the music video. A different rendition with the same hook. The new version was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar and B Praak.

Years later, Koena Mitra opens up about her thoughts on the recreated version of the cult song and pinpoints what she liked about the song and what she didn't enjoy as much in an in an exclusive interview with DNA.

On being asked about Nora's performance and the recreated version of the cult song, Koena told DNA, "I feel good when I see her on-screen, when I see her visuals. I think she was lucky enough to get a massively hit song. When we shot Saki, it was just another number. So, Vishal-Shekhar, Bosco-Caesar, the director, me and everyone else working on the song had to work really hard to make it a cult. The new Saki team had the luxury of having a hit number, it was definitely a plus point."

She added, "What I did not like was the song composition. It was such a hit song, they should have done it with Vishal-Shekhar and the original singers. But, when I see the visuals I feel good that the song wasn't messed with and the cast was good and they had selected somebody who is a fabulous dancer. So, the image and the reputation of the song was intact. Nora is a fabulous performer. She has done the song in her style, back then, I did it in my style. Nora has performed it very well."

Koena Mitra is currently working on setting up an aesthetic clinic in Mumbai and is gearing up to complete a web film and series, the official announcement of which is expected soon.