Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious TikTok video has got netizens jammed- Watch

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is already looking B-Town ready. The young and dashing Ibrahim is these days quite active on TikTok app and is making some fun videos. One of his carzy videos has hit the internet and netizens are loving it!

Several fan clubs have shared it, making the funny video go viral on Instagram and Twitter. Watch it here:

Well, we can tell that the acting bug has already bitten the young lad and he's cracking it up well too!

Ibrahim and sister Sara Ali Khan's home videos are too cool and already a hit amongst fans. Remember the 'knock knock' series?

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'.

Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. Ibrahim looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days.

With focus right now on studies, guess there's still time before any major announcement regarding his movie debut is made official.