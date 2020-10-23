Kaleen Bhaiya of Mirzapur 2 aka Pankaj Tripathi would pick this role, if given a choice!

New Delhi: The much-awaited web-series of Amazon Prime Video 'Mirzapur Season 2' is out! The buzz around the crime drama was palpable and rightly so. Its characters have managed to etch a strong memory in viewers' minds ever since the success of Mirzapur, which explains why the desperation around season 2 was high.

Ace actor Pankaj Tripathi has Kaleen Bhaiya has impressed one and sundry with his avatar. However, when asked which is his other favourite character in the show, he mentioned Rasika Dugal's role, that of Beena Tripathi.

Speaking about the character of his on-screen wife, actor Pankaj Tripathi says, “I find the character of Beena Tripathi very interesting. If I had the choice to choose a character other than Kaleen Bhaiya’s I would have definitely taken up Beena Tripathi’s role because there is a mystery to her character and Rasika Dugal being the brilliant actress has portrayed the character perfectly.’’

The dark, gritty narrative of 'Mirzapur Season 2' features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

The season 2 of Mirzapur promises interesting twists with actor Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar as new additions to the plot.

The web-series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. It has been created by Puneet Krishna while the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.