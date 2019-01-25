हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

If the film demands a Kangana Ranaut, then why not: Karan Johar on working with her

Kangana featured on Kjo's popular chat show along with Saif Ali Khan last season and alleged that the filmmaker is the 'flagbearer of nepotism'. 

If the film demands a Kangana Ranaut, then why not: Karan Johar on working with her
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Never say never in Bollywood and it's cent per cent true for the showbiz world. After the whole 'nepotism' outrage and debate, we thought the bridge between filmmaker Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut must have widened.

But hola! The filmmaker in his recent interview with The Huffington Post revealed that he has no issues with the 'Manikarnika' star.

When asked whether he can ever work with someone with a different ideology said, “I have no problem with her. Tomorrow, if I feel like she is really required for a film, I will work with her. The film I was directing didn’t have any scope for her, in my opinion, and no director has come to me with the desire to cast her. I, therefore, have not cast her. No lead actor has asked for her. Just because we had personal differences doesn’t mean we are not going to work together. Anurag Kashyap and I had a huge problem but he still wrote dialogues for Kurbaan. I am a working filmmaker. I don’t have problems or issues with anybody and I certainly don’t take them to my workplace. If the film demands a Kangana, if a filmmaker wants her then why not? It’s a commercial deal and there are no emotions involved in commerce.”

For the uninitiated, Kangana featured on Kjo's popular chat show along with Saif Ali Khan last season and alleged that the filmmaker is the 'flagbearer of nepotism'. Post her comment which was said on the show, the whole 'nepotism' debate unleashed on social media.

 

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautKaran JoharKangananepotismKoffee With KaranKJo
Next
Story

Aruna Irani wants Alia Bhatt in her biopic

Must Watch

Desshit: 7 oaths taken by Zee News on the occasion of Republic Day