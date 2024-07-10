New Delhi: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's latest blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been making waves at the Box Office. Besides, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, actress Deepika Padukone has been getting rave reviews for her performance. Also, the famous fire scene has been most talked about ever since the movie released.

The striking visuals from the movie also led many to dub her the new 'Khaleesi', drawing comparisons to the iconic character from 'Game of Thrones'. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Director Nag Ashwin himself called the scene his favourite in the entire film. He said, "The visual of that scene and the way Deepika holds herself – the poise. I told her that if everything goes well, this is a movie poster that will live longer than you and me probably."

He revealed that extensive discussions during the writing process underlines her character's significance. "She is the most important part of the story. We had a lot of discussions on it when we were writing as well. I think the simplest answer that we arrived at was whose character do you remove and the story does not exist? And that became Deepika's character. Because if you remove her character, there is no story. There is no Kalki” he added.