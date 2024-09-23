IIFA 2024 From September 27-29: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday To Shahid Kapoor - These Celebs To Set Stage On Fire!

New Delhi: One of the most celebrated awards nights - The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024 is here! Known for honouring the best films, best talent of the industry, this year's edition of IIFA promises to be a three-day extravaganza, kickstarting from September 27 onwards. To be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this grand affair will witness top celebrities lighting up the stage with electrifying performances.

Here's a list of performers who are all set to take audiences on a thrilling rollercoaster ride of fun, excitement, and everything in between:

Shahid Kapoor

The actor is expected to perform his latest hits like ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ and ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. While talking about performing at IIFA, Kapoor said, "Every time I step onto that iconic global stage, the magic is undeniable!"

Raashii Khanna

This year, the actress broke the internet with 'Achacho' from 'Aranmanai 4', which emerged as Tamil film industry's first hit of the year, establishing Khanna's stance as the young pan India star. Now, the versatile actress is gearing up to set the stage on fire with her performance, which she is excited about. The actress is prepared to wow the audience with her electrifying dance moves!

Vicky Kaushal

Fans can look forward to an eclectic performance by Vicky on his hit songs, including the viral song ‘Tauba Tauba’ that brought the actor's dancing abilities on front. Vicky will also be seen co-hosting the award ceremony.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti has had a great year with 'The Crew' and 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The actress is set to perform at IIFA. Speaking about the same, the actress said, "IIFA has always been close to my heart, and every year, it feels like a homecoming."

Janhvi Kapoor

The ‘Devara’ star is all set to make her debut on the prestigious IIFA stage with a fiery performance. Expressing her excitement, Janhvi mentioned that she’s thrilled to be performing at "the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema".

Ananya Panday

Having recently made her web series debut, Ananya is ready to take the audience on a fun-filled ride with her energetic performance. She promises to deliver something special and memorable for the global audience, ensuring a night to remember.

So, whose performance are you looking forward to the most?