I'll let you decide if it was publicity stunt: Juhi Chawla shares video on her 5G lawsuit - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla recently took to Instagram to share a long video explaining the several reasons why she chose to file a petition against 5G technology in the country. In her plea, she had cited health reasons for her decision and claimed that 5G technology may negatively impact people and the environment.

The actress had received a lot of flak for her plea and many labelled her legal recourse as a publicity stunt. As a response to this criticism, she took to Instagram to share a video and explain the reasons behind her plea in detail.

She wrote in the caption, "It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt."

Check out the video below:

"All we are asking is that the authorities certify that 5G is safe. Please certify it and publish your studies and research made on this in the public domain so that we get rid of this fear of ours. We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, infirm, for flora fauna. That is all we are asking," Juhi had explained in a previous video, according to an IANS report.

On June 4, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the lawsuit filed by actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. The court said that the plaintiffs abused the process of law and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakhs on the actress, ANI reported.

