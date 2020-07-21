Immense gratitude: Amitabh Bachchan writes from hospital in 'these times of trial'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is hospitalised in Mumbai after being tested positive for coronavirus last week, is connecting to his fans via social media posts. Everyday, Big B shares a thank you note for his fans for their good wishes and prayers for him and his family's speedy recovery. Apart from the 77-year-old megastar, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are also COVID-19 positive and admitted to hospital.

In his latest post, Big B expressed gratitude with folded hands to well-wishers and wrote, "In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude .."

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a poem by his father-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Words from Babuji .. for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly , unselfishly to keep us protected :  HRB

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek had opened up about their diagnosis on social media on July 11. They were taken to the hospital on the same day. Aishwarya and Aaradhya's final reports came on July 12. The mother-daughter duo was initially home quarantined, but last Friday, they were shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan, their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya have tested negative for the virus. 

The Bachchans' official residence Jalsa has been sealed by the BMC.

