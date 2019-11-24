Imran Khan snapped at producer Nikkhil Advani's bash- See pic

New Delhi: Amid break-up rumours with wife Avantika Khan, Bollywood actor Imran Khan was snapped at film producer Nikkhil Advani's bash. Dressed in a formal outfit, Imran waved at paparazzi as he made his way to his party.

Check out the pictures:

A few days ago, divorce rumours of Imran and Avantika took over the internet. It was being reported that Avantika had walked out of Imran's house with their daughter and was living separately ever since. However, both of them have remained tight-lipped about it.

Imran and Avantika were once the most loved couple in Bollywood. They dated each other for over eight years before tying the knot on January 10, 2011, in a private ceremony at uncle and superstar Aamir Khan's residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Imaara on June 9, 2014.

After making a promising debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Nain 2008, Imran went on to star in films like 'Kidnap', 'Luck' and 'I Hate Luv Stories'. However, he has been away from the silver screen for the longest time now.

The actor was last seen in 2015 release 'Katti Batti' featuring Kangana Ranaut.