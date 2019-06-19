close

Deepika Padukone

In Pics: Deepika Padukone bonds with Kendall Jenner in New York

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in an Alberta Ferretti pantsuit, paired with danglers while Kendall Jenner was gorgeous in a light orange bodycon dress. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone met supermodel Kendall Jenner during a fundraising dinner for the Youth Anxiety Center in New York. Sharing pictures from the event, Deepika shared her experience of meeting Kendall and wrote, "I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul... I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind... always!"

Deepika looked stunning in an Alberta Ferretti pantsuit, paired with danglers while Kendall was gorgeous in a light orange bodycon dress. 

Here's the picture which the 'Piku' actress shared.

Deepika also spoke on depression and anxiety at the event. She also discussed what she went through while battling depression. 

In 2015, she launched the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help those suffering from depression. 

"Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much; to be patient for one...but most importantly that there is 'Hope'!" read Deepika's caption for one of the posts she shared from the recent event. 

Here's the video in which she speaks on depression and anxiety.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

last night for The Youth Anxiety Center event in New York...

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', slated to release in January 2020. She recently signed up to play cricketer Kapil Dev's wife Romi in '83, starring her husband Ranveer Singh. The film's team is currently prepping in London. 

