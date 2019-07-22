Inaaya Naumi Kemmu imitates dad Kunal Kemmu in this adorable picture- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan's little angel Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is quite a sensation on social media. Both Soha and Kunal keep treating their fans with pictures and videos of their little munchkin.

Soha recently took to Instagram to share a picture of Inaaya and Kunal. In the picture, Inaaya can be seen imitating her father's pout and no brownie points for guessing who was better at pouting!

Check out the super cute picture:

Earlier, Inaaya and her cousin Taimur were seen having a gala time at a park in London. Tim perfectly played the elder brother by not letting go off her hand and hugging it out when required. Check out the pics.

Kunal and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot in January 2015 and they welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.

On the work front, Kunal will next be seen in Malang. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.