Inappropriate: Hema Malini on Kent RO’s controversial ad depicting domestic helps in derogatory manner

New Delhi: Actor-politician Hema Malini on Wednesday issued a statement in connection to Kent RO Systems’ controversial 'Atta & Bread Maker' advertisement that portrayed housemaids in a bad light by depicting them as infection carriers. She termed the advertisement as “inappropriate” and said that it “does not resonate with her values”.

Hema Malini and her actress daughter Esha Deol are the faces of the company that drew heavy criticism on social media for its advertisement. It cautioned against kneading of flour to make a dough by a maid claiming that "her hands might be infected" and suggested using the company's product for the same purpose.

“Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by Kent RO Systems and are inappropriate. The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake. I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society,” read the 71-year-old MP’s statement shared on Twitter.

Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by @KentROSystems do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate, The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake.I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/i6tY3hJdt8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2020

After facing flak on social media, the company took down the advertisement and tendered an apology. Twitter termed the ad to be “absurd”, “in bad light” and “classist”.

In his apology on behalf of the company, Chairman Mahesh Gupta said, "Our recent advertisement of Kent Atta & Bread Maker on social media was unintentional, badly communicated and was wrong. And therefore, it was immediately withdrawn. We are extremely sorry for this incident and want to apologise to everyone, especially to the people whose sentiments were hurt."

The advertisement is contrary to the beliefs and professional standards of Kent, he added.

"We will investigate how our advertisement standards were compromised and we will further take corrective and preventive action so that such incidents are not repeated in future," Gupta said adding that "we support and respect all sections of the society and apologise for the mistake".